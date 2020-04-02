Curt Landry Says Any Coronavirus Vaccine ‘Is From the Pit of Hell’

Right-wing pastor Curt Landry posted a video on YouTube on Tuesday in which he told viewers never to accept any vaccine that is created to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus because the vaccine will be a precursor to the biblical Mark of the Beast.

“Do not pray, do not hope, do not think, ‘Oh, praise God they are going to have a vaccine,'” Landry said. “That vaccine is from the pit of Hell. Do not pray for those vaccines, and do not take the vaccine. These vaccines are going to be coming, they are not going to be good. They’re not good for you physically, and spiritually, they’re a set-up for what shall come later.”

Landry warned that “they are going to have a computer record of everybody who does take the vaccine,” which will allow them to know who will later accept the Mark of the Beast.

“In order for them to put the chip in, you are going to have proof and verification that you have had these vaccines,” he said. “If you won’t take the vaccines, then you don’t get the mark, and you can kind of figure out where that goes.”