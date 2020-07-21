Carl Gallups Warns Satan Has Convinced the World Christians Can’t Say ‘All Lives Matter’

Trump-loving right-wing pastor and die hard birther conspiracy theorist Carl Gallups appeared on “The Jim Bakker Show” last Wednesday, where he complained that Christians are being censored and criticized for insisting that “all lives matter.”

Right-wing activists and Christian conservatives who oppose the Black Lives Matter movement have responded to the phrase “Black lives matter” by asserting that “all lives matter” and falsely insinuating that the phrase “Black lives matter” means that only Black lives matter, which is obviously not the case.

During his appearance on Bakker’s show, Gallups used this false framework to argue that Christians are not allowed to say that “all lives matter” because Satan “has convinced the whole world that we cannot say that” as a way of preventing them from spreading the Gospel.

“Because of Jesus Christ, all lives matter,” Gallups said. “And Jesus said, ‘God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believes in him [shall not perish, but have eternal life].’ Paul said, ‘In Jesus Christ, there is no Jew, there is no Gentile’—those are racial and cultural differences—’there is no male, there is no female, there is no slave, there is no master.’ Now there were slaves, and there were masters. There were men, and there were women. They were Jews, and there were Gentiles. So what’s Paul saying? He’s saying in Jesus Christ, all lives matter.”

“When we started saying that on the internet, oh my gosh, pastors lost their jobs, religious leaders lost their jobs, denominational leaders lost their jobs,” he continued. “Well, what is that? That’s the spirit of Antichrist. … If I can’t say, ‘all lives matter,’ that’s the word of God from Genesis to Revelation. That’s the whole purpose of the word of God is to declare in God’s eyes, all lives matter. He’s sacrificing his own son for us. That’s the heart of the Gospel. It’s the heart of the New Testament. It’s the last words of the book of Revelation. Yet the evil one has convinced the whole world that we cannot say that.”