Alex McFarland: ‘Satan Hates the Constitution’

Right-wing Christian apologist Alex McFarland appeared on the Truth & Liberty Coalition’s weekly livestream program Monday, where he declared that progressive political activists hate the Constitution because they are pawns of Satan.

“The hate for the Constitution is a spiritual issue,” McFarland said. “Satan hates America. Why? Because over the last 242 years, the greatest engine for not only creating personal freedom and prosperity, empowering people, the creation of wealth, but the greatest contributor to world missions—the Great Commission—has been the United States of America.”

“The devil and his operatives—and many people are Satan’s pawns, and they don’t even know it—some of these secularists, some of the immoral entertainment figures, some of these politicians, they don’t even know that they are a pawn in the hand of Satan,” he continued. “But Satan hates the Constitution, his operatives by extension do. Why? Because the Constitution, for the first time in world history, said your rights come from an eternal God, and you have worth as a human … People hate the Constitution because the Constitution liberates, empowers, and defends the ones made in God’s image.”

Co-host Andrew Wommack them chimed in to declare that “what we’re calling progressivism and political correctness is what the Apostle John called a spirit of anti-Christ.”

“They aren’t anti-Muslim, they’re anti-Christ,” Wommack said. “It is the devil that is fighting against Christianity because it has thwarted his plans throughout history, and before he can bring his stuff to pass, he has to do something to the church he’s fighting.”