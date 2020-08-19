’50 Day Fight’ Project Calls for Spiritual War Against Satan and His Demons to Reelect Trump

President Donald Trump’s religious-right supporters are carrying out an array of efforts to promote his reelection, some using prayer and spiritual warfare as organizing vehicles. One of the latest is calling for a “Fifty Day Fight” between Sept. 14 and Election Day to defeat “the enemy” and ask God for “a second miracle” to put Trump back in the White House. The group held an online organizing meeting on Wednesday.

The project was launched by Daniel Bernard, president of a Tampa, Florida-based ministry called Somebody Cares Tampa Bay. Its partners and sponsors include anti-LGBTQ activist and POTUS Shield member Harry Jackson, far-right Christian broadcaster and failed politician E.W. Jackson, and Jason Yates, who heads My Faith Votes, a religious-right GOTV operation.

A video promoting the project portrays the 2020 election as a “battle of good and evil” and “spiritual warfare at its highest.” It warns that “Satan has released his demons” and urges viewers to “go to war with us.”

The project’s “prayer points” are not subtle. Here are the instructions for praying for the president:

Grant our country a second miracle that President Trump would be re-elected. (Psalm 20:6-9) May President Trump remain healthy: physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. The Spirit of wisdom would fall on President Trump. May he have wisdom in what to say, when to say it, and by any means possible. Creative abilities would be available to get his message out. All the strategies that have been and are formed against him will continue to fail. May all deceiving, lying spirits through various media outlets would be exposed. (II Chronicles 18:21) Those that betrayed the country and violated the law to falsely accuse the president would be swiftly brought to justice. (Amos 5:24) Monies would be provided in state and local races of congressional and senate seats. Those who are of African descent in our country recognize the destruction of abortion and the welfare system has had on the decimation of their

The website promotes other political prayer efforts underway, including “The Return,” a Sept. 26 rally and online event being organized by End Times author Jonathan Cahn and promoted by a bunch of Trump-backing religious-right leaders.