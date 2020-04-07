Why Hasn’t Trump Ordered the Military to ‘Seize All Abortion Clinics’ and Outlaw Pornography? Rick Wiles Blames Jews

End Times broadcaster Rick Wiles said on last night’s “TruNews” program that President Donald Trump should use the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak as an opportunity to outlaw internet pornography and seize all reproductive health clinics in the nation and turn them into COVID-19 treatment centers. But, in keeping with Wiles’ long history of rampant anti-Semitism, he said that Trump will not take such step because he is controlled by the Jews.

“I don’t remember Congress passing a law that said we can kill babies,” Wiles said. “It was the Supreme Court that made a decision based on the Talmud, and we went from being a Christian nation to being a Talmudic nation because what the court decisions have imposed on us is an adoption of Talmudic values regarding abortion.”

“President Trump should use his emergency powers to seize all abortion clinics and turn them into COVID-19 medical centers,” he continued. “What’s preventing him from doing it? The people who read the Talmud. His son-in law and his daughter, that’s who. But he could do it. He could use those presidential emergency powers, he could have the military seize every abortion clinic in America and turn those medical clinics—the abortion baby butcher shops—turn those facilities into treatment care centers for people who are sick. I’d like to see him do it.”

“He could also order all online pornography to be shut down because the internet is overloaded,” Wiles added. “There is a lot of stuff he could do if he wanted to do it, but he’s not doing it because I know who owns the pornography industry, [it’s] the same people that control the abortion industry, and they all read the Talmud, so he’s not going to do it.”