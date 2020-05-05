White Nationalist YouTuber Goes Dark After Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

A once-prominent white nationalist social media personality announced his sudden retirement from politics following allegations of sexual misconduct. Colin Robertson, who operated online under the moniker “Millennial Woes,” posted a statement last week that he intended to step away from politics “to actively work on [his] personal failings in a productive and sincere manner.”

Robertson​, who resides in Scotland, first gained popularity among American white supremacists after launching his “Millennial Woes” YouTube channel in 2013, where he uploaded often lengthy videos of himself chain-smoking cigarettes in a darkened room, rambling ​on​ about his racist grievances. Robertson has been a featured speaker at far-right events ​throughout the United States and Europe, including a now-infamous 2016 ​white nationalist event​ in Washington, D.C., where participants threw up Nazi salutes and shouted “Hail Trump.” In 2017, he began hosting an end-of-the-year interview series that featured many prominent far-right figures and established his channel as a networking hub for the cause.

In late April, anonymous allegations began circulating in far-right ​online circles that Robertson ​sexually harassed women ​and that the behavior was part of a larger pattern.​ The allegations spread on anonymous forum boards including 4Chan​, where users shared what were alleged to be screenshots of explicit messages and photographs Robertson had sent to women​ as well as messages from a woman who was alleged to have interacted closely with Robertson. Soon after, the organizers of Patriotic Alternative, a far-right political group in Britain, banned Robertson from their events.

Mark Collett, a British white supremacist and leader of Patriotic Alternative, said during a livestream in late April that one allegation against Robertson came from a woman who attended a Patriotic Alternative conference where Robertson was present. Collett did not elaborate on details about the allegation​, and Right Wing Watch was unable to corroborate the claim.

“Colin Robertson will no longer be invited to speak at Patriotic Alternative events​, and he will no longer be welcome at Patriotic Alternative events in any capacity,” Collet said.

A video uploaded to the YouTube channel of Jason Köhne, a white nationalist commentator who spoke at the same Patriotic Alternative conference as Robertson and frequently co-hosts programs with Collett, contained a purposefully vague but conclusive message.

“Regrettably, the evidence and the corroborating evidence was determined to be sufficient to warrant expulsion,” Köhne said, before ​adding that Robertson ​is a “victim of anti-white society​ .​.. and as such has been a work in progress.”

On April 28, Robertson wrote on his publicly viewable Telegram channel that he planned to take a break from the far-right British Nationalist movement in order to “deal with the character flaws” he said he had “neglected.” Robertson did not elaborate on what he meant. He wrote:

For the foreseeable future, I will be taking a break from the “Britnat” movement. I will no longer be involved in or associated with any organisations. I will not be appearing at events nor helping out behind the scenes. I want to be free of the movement and I think the time is right for it to be free of me; my contribution belongs to a certain era, which is now passing. My channel, as its name would suggest, was always supposed to be about healing from the damage of modernity and becoming the best person you can be in these times. After so long looking outward at society and the movement, I want to look inward, and deal with the character flaws that I have neglected. People look up to me; it is not right for me to allow them to do so, unless I can improve substantially from my flawed state. That will now be my main concern. It might be that I need some professional therapy – for stress and addiction – though I cannot be sure at this point.

Robertson posted another statement to his Telegram channel regarding the matter on May 1. It read:

For a number of reasons, I cannot comment on the rumours and allegations just now. A few of them are true, many are not. I will address them in due course but right now I need to step back and take care of myself. I would ask people not to spread rumours or speculate about anybody’s motivations. It is natural that people are curious for details so that they can make up their minds, but these are very sensitive issues and we should respect the privacy of third parties who are involved. I would also ask people not to attack Mark Collett or Patriotic Alternative. Further division in the movement is not helpful for anyone. I am very sorry for letting people down. I am far from being a perfect man, and recent events have highlighted a number of issues in my personal life that clearly need to be addressed. I intend to take some time away to actively work on my personal failings in a productive and sincere manner. When I return to my channel, it will be with an explanation of the various allegations as well as an update on my progress. Colin.

Right Wing Watch attempted to reach Robertson via a contact form on his website. We did not receive a response prior to publication.