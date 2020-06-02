Virginia Sen. Amanda Chase Puts Gun Owners ‘On Notice’ For George Floyd Protests

Republican Virginia state Sen. Amanda Chase uploaded a video to Facebook yesterday ​in which she tells gun owners to be “on alert” for the potential presence of anti-fascist activists in their area.

In a live broadcast on her official Facebook page, Chase told viewers that anti-fascist activists were present in Richmond, Virginia, and were potentially going to fan out to “targets” in the greater Richmond area. She told viewers​—specifically gun owners—to be “on alert” in their communities.

“If you are a Second Amendment supporter—someone who carries—just pay close attention to what’s going on. Protect your family,” Chase said. “Be cognizant of what’s going on around you.”

Chase went on to say that any anti-fascists who attempted “hijack” rallies happening in the greater Richmond area were “going to be in for a real surprise” because “there are a number of people from the 2A [Second Amendment] community who have been activated who are on active alert.”

“If you are a gun owner and proficient in using, I’m just putting you on notice,” Chase said. “Be aware of your surroundings. Be vigilant. Keep extra lights on this evening. If you have a garage, park your car in your garage. I just want you all to be careful, not fearful. Be on alert. If you see something, say something.”

Chase continued, “If you come to our community and wreak havoc and destruction, you’re going to be sorry.”

As Right Wing Watch has reported, Chase, who announced she is running for governor in 2021, has a long history of Trumpian scandals. She was booted from the local Chesterfield County Republican Party about a month before she appeared on the ballot in the Virginia election this past November after repeatedly attacking the local Republican sheriff.

Chase verbally accosted a Richmond Capitol Police officer in an argument over a parking space last spring and called the Senate clerk, who had a prime parking spot, “Miss Piggy.”

In September 2019, Chase blamed the digital media company she hired for an ad on her Facebook page that appeared to threaten groups advocating for gun control. The ad stated, “I’m not afraid to shoot down gun groups.”

In another Facebook comment in July 2019, Chase said she runs with a gun, because “it’s those who are naive and unprepared that end [up] raped.”

Chase started openly carrying a pistol last year, and according to The Daily Progress, “has continued to carry a gun inside legislative buildings despite new rules barring firearms from the buildings.”