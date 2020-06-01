Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: ‘Racism Is Made Up’

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 1, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Scott Lively says that “the purpose of Black Lives Matters is to increase racism.”
  • Dave Daubenmire declares that “racism is made up.” His proof? A column written by a white nationalist that was published on the neo-Nazi National Vanguard website.
  • David Lane blames the nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd on the fact that “secularism’s devoted priesthood imbued America’s youth with an ungodly set of beliefs through 100 years of public education, while the church remained idle and quiescent.”
  • Gary Bauer is outraged that Joe Biden wore a mask during a recent Memorial Day ceremony: “Nobody at that area where he laid the memorial was going to get closer than ten feet to the vice president, but he and his wife thought that somehow this was showing their superiority or their seriousness by wearing a mask, when there was really no reason, logical or otherwise, for them to do so.”
  • Finally, DeAnna Lorraine is now promoting the bizarre conspiracy theory that the 2012 Olympic Games in London foretold the COVID-19 pandemic.

