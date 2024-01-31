Trump Campaign Troll Brenden Dilley Vows To ‘Punish That Bitch’ If Taylor Swift Endorses Biden

The right is currently terrified that pop superstar Taylor Swift will endorse President Joe Biden and, in doing so, potentially motivate millions of young people to go to the polls in November.

MAGA broadcaster, “life coach,” and Trump campaign troll Brenden Dilley addressed the possibility that Swift may endorse Biden on his program yesterday, urging his fellow Trump cultists to hold their fire until Swift actually makes a decision.

Dilley urged Trump supporters to reach out to Swift and try to convince her to support Trump or at least remain neutral in the upcoming elections. But, Dilley said, should Swift reject their overtures and ultimately make “the wrong choice,” then it will be necessary for MAGA to “punish that bitch.”

“I’m gonna be straight up blunt with you,” Dilley said. “As long as Taylor Swift remains, we’ll call it a free agent, we will behave a certain way. The second she makes the wrong choice, it is absolutely incumbent upon us to punish that bitch for doing that.”

“Right now, there’s been no commitment, so for now, we are essentially courting [Swift],” he continued. “There are people that you are courting; once they make the wrong choice, you punish.”

As Right Wing Watch explained earlier this month, Dilley is an overtly racist, unapologetically misogynistic, and gleefully amoral MAGA activist whose relentless attacks on Trump’s enemies has garnered him direct access to Trump and his campaign.

A key component of Dilley’s method of operation is simply lying, as Dilley himself acknowledged on multiple occasions, admitting that he doesn’t “give a fuck about being factual” and will “make shit up” if doing so helps Trump.

“It doesn’t have to be true,” Dilley has said, “it just has to go viral.”

Currently, Dilley and his “meme team” are deploying explicitly sexist attacks against former Gov. Nikki Haley, who is challenging Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.

Should Swift make “the wrong choice” by endorsing Biden, we can fully expect to see these sorts of tactics, and much worse, deployed against her by Dilley, his “meme team,” and others in the MAGA movement.