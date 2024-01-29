Latest MAGA Conspiracy: The Super Bowl Is Being Rigged to Help Taylor Swift Help Joe Biden

More evidence that anything can be turned into a conspiracy theory to manipulate MAGA activists: MAGA political operatives are ranting that the NFL has rigged this year’s Super Bowl to help pop music superstar Taylor Swift help President Biden win election.

The media’s infatuation with the relationship between Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce has generated no shortage of sexist and misogynist commentary from disgruntled men. The fact that Swift endorsed Joe Biden over Donald Trump in 2020 is apparently more than some of them can bear.

“I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall,” failed presidential candidate and shameless Trump booster Vivek Ramaswamy tweeted on Monday morning. Ramaswamy’s tweet amplified one from pizzagate conspiracy theory promoter Jack Posobiec, who mused about Swift’s relationship with the Soros family.

Right-wing video producer and Turning Point USA activist Benny Johnson tweeted Sunday night, “The NFL is rigged,” followed up with another tweet claiming, “Taylor Swift is an op. It’s all fake. You’re being played.”

Former congressional candidate and right-wing pundit Jack Lombardi tweeted a picture of Swift congratulating Kelce with a kiss after the Chiefs’ latest win, declaring, “I have never been more convinced that the Super Bowl is rigged,” claiming that the Chiefs’ journey to the Super Bown is “totally scripted” to position Swift and Kelce to endorse Biden after the Super Bowl win. Lombardi tweeted the same picture on Monday morning claiming, without any evidence of course, that the Swift-Kelce romance is “fake” and designed somehow to manipulate white suburban women into voting for Biden.

Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis took the Swift speculation a bit further on her show Monday morning, raising the prospect that Swift might replace Biden on the 2024 ticket. Ellis and her guest Auron MacIntyre joked about the possibility, with Ellis noting that Swift turns 35 this year, meeting that constitutional threshold for being president. “I would not put it past the Democrats who are using all of these social media influencers…They’re so completely just enamored with celebrity,” said Ellis, former lawyer for the reality-star president.