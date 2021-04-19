Todd Coconato Says Christians Don’t Believe Biden Is President Because God’s ‘Mantle of Anointing’ Remains on Trump

Livestreaming from his car last Wednesday, right-wing pastor Todd Coconato claimed that Christians are questioning whether Joe Biden is really president because they know that God’s “mantle of anointing” is still on former President Donald Trump.

“People say, ‘Well, you still think President Trump might become president again?'” Coconato said on his YouTube channel. “I do, because I prayed about it, and I’ll tell you what God said to me was kind of shocking.”

“When I prayed about if we’d ever see President Trump as our president again, God just reminded me that he’s the one that chooses the leadership, not us,” Coconato continued. “He allows certain things to happen, but he also responds to the prayers of the righteous. And what he was telling me is that just like David—and I think I said this in a past livestream—but just like David, President Trump has the mantle of leadership, has the anointing of leadership.”

“That’s why it’s kind of confusing to saints that are looking, and they’re wondering what’s going on,” he continued. “Because they see Joe Biden and they’re like, ‘This guy doesn’t seem like he’s authentic, like he’s real; is he really the president?’ And I said, ‘God, why are so many people questioning if Joe Biden is the president? I mean, clearly this guy is the president of the United States. Are we to doubt that? Are we not to believe that?’ And God said, ‘It’s about the mantle, the mantle of anointing, which is on President Trump, not Biden.'”