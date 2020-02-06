Todd Starnes Praises Trump for Refusing to Extend an Olive Branch to the Democrats

Former Fox News radio host Todd Starnes kicked off his podcast today by praising President Donald Trump’s speech at the National Prayer Breakfast this morning, during which the president railed against the impeachment effort and attacked those who supported it.

“The president is absolutely right,” Starnes said. “For over three years, ladies and gentlemen, they have taken a baseball bat and they have been beating this man on his skull every single day. They have been targeting this president, they’ve been targeting the first lady, they’ve been targeting everyone that works in the administration, they’ve been targeting you—the gun-toting, Bible-clinging, deplorables of America. They’ve been literally beating you in the streets, terrorizing you, trying to silence you, trying to tell you that you don’t have a place in America.”

“Finally, this president says, ‘Enough is enough,'” he continued. “Yet there are many people out there who say, ‘You know what, Todd? The Christian thing to do is to turn the other cheek.’ OK, well this president turned the other cheek, then he turned the other cheek, then he turned his butt cheeks; it doesn’t matter how many cheeks you have because they’re going to keep smacking you around. That’s what they do, that’s what these Democrats do. They hate this man. They want to destroy this man. If you believe the people in Hollywood, they want to kill this man, assassinate this man, chop this man’s head off. That’s what they want to do, and at some point you have to say, ‘OK, when is enough enough?'”

“‘Well Todd, he has to extend the olive branch,'” Starnes added. “No! No, he doesn’t have to extend the olive branch. You know why? Because the Democrats, they take that olive branch and then they start beating him on his head again.”