Right Wing Bonus Tracks: ‘God Is Trying to Reelect President Trump’

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 12, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Scott Lively warns that “an order to obey man instead of God on ‘social distancing’ is not the Mark of the Beast. But it’s a rehearsal for it. It is conditioning the sheep to follow a false shepherd into a cattle chute.”
  • Josh Bernstein declares that “if President Trump doesn’t get his bust on Mount Rushmore, perhaps his balls should be there.”
  • Cathie Adams says that Joe Biden selected Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate because he “chose to be racist”: “If you want a racist and you want a feminist and you want someone who is radically pro-abortion, someone who’s radically pro-homosexual, someone who doesn’t seem to care if your child is confused about his or her gender? These are radical things. I think that this ticket—Biden and Harris—is a very, very bad scenario for every American.”
  • DeAnna Lorraine insists that even though she received less than 2 percent of the vote in her primary bid to unseat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, “I’m certainly winning the war here.”
  • Finally, Hank Kunneman proclaims that “God is trying to reelect President Trump,” so refusing to vote for Trump is to defy God.

