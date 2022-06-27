Supreme Court in Hand, Far Right Wing Prepares to ‘Take the Reins of Government’

On the same day that the Trump-enhanced far right-wing majority on the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the Heritage Foundation announced that it is leading The 2025 Presidential Transition Project, a coalition of Christian nationalist, pro-voter suppression, anti-LGBTQ-equality, anti-government, Big Lie-promoting, and Trump-cheerleading groups to “position the movement to take the reins of government” after what they expect will be a Republican victory in the 2024 presidential election. The project is being headed by former Trump administration official Paul Dans.

From the Heritage Foundation press release:

The 2025 Presidential Transition Project is focused on two key fronts—preparing the next administration with conservative policy recommendations and the properly vetted and trained personnel needed to defeat the administrative state, implement those policies, and take back America.”

Notable among the groups represented on the project’s advisory board are religious-right legal giant Alliance Defending Freedom, whose “generational win” goals include banning abortion, reversing marriage equality, and further dismantling church-state separation; the American Legislative Exchange Council, which partners right-wing lawmakers with corporate funders; and the increasingly extremist Claremont Institute, home of Trumpist coup-promoting lawyer John Eastman.

Groups represented on the project’s advisory board so far: