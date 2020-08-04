Heritage Foundation Senior Fellow Likens Resisting Identity Politics to Defecting Against Hitler

Heritage Foundation senior fellow Mike Gonzalez encouraged listeners of a Tuesday webinar to “draw inspiration” from Soviet dissidents and resisters of Adolf Hitler when confronting “identity politics” in their workplace.

The Heritage Foundation, an intellectual and policy powerhouse of the right-wing movement hosted Tuesday’s webinar​ featuring Gonzalez and his latest book, “The Plot to Change America: How Identity Politics is Dividing the Land of the Free.” He was interviewed by The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles, who said during the same webinar that the slang term “Karen” used to​ satirize middle-aged white women being obnoxious or racist was a “racial slur.” Gonzalez and Knowles took questions from viewers; one asked how the “average person” could stand up against identity politics.

“Well, I don’t want anyone to lose their jobs, but I think that we need to draw inspiration from the people who lived behind the Iron Curtain and in the Soviet Union who did speak the truth and face the consequences,” Gonzalez said. “I think that there are brave basketball players who are remaining standing when they play the national anthem. I think that we should hold them up as heroes. They are the ones who have courage.”

“To stand up, to be that one man in that picture of people saluting Hitler and this one man with his arms folded, that is the courageous one,” Gonzalez said. “So, I think that when your company comes along and tells you there’s going to be another struggle session or you have to put something on your desk, use prudence but gently push back and say, ‘Well, what is happening? You know, why?’ I think that we have to summon up some courage and, again, please don’t lose your jobs, but we need to create some space for liberty.”