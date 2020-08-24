Family Research Council Wants Millions to Reelect Trump and Save America from a ‘Godless, Secularist, Leftist Future’ 

The anti-LGBTQ Family Research Council and its political action arm are seeking $10.7 million for a get-out-the-vote plan in eight battleground states to stop “anti-biblical forces” from achieving their goal to “permanently transform America into a socialist, godless state,” according to a direct-mail fundraising letter from FRC President Tony Perkins postmarked Aug. 18. Perkins declares the November 2020 election “a make-or-break battle for America’s soul.”

“And with the possibility of at least one or more Supreme Court vacancies in the near future, abortion restrictions loosening in states all across the nation, religious liberty threatened like never before, and the debate over the natural family still raging, defeat is not an option,” Perkins writes.

The letter describes a strategy for maximizing conservative evangelical voter turnout by mobilizing members of FRC’s pastors network and its 8,000 community impact teams. It says it will use social media networks and some paid television advertisements to get out its message. FRC says its ground game in North Carolina helped President Donald Trump win the state in 2016 by almost double Mitt Romney’s 2012 margin.

A “special report” included with the fundraising letter highlights the importance of future judicial nominations to “defending pro-life policies, religious liberty, and the rule of law.”

The report warns of spending by marriage-equality and pro-choice advocates and, of course, “anti-American socialist billionaire George Soros,” the progressive philanthropist the right-wing loves to hate.

“Against all odds, God has given America an unusual window of opportunity to restore much of what has been lost in recent decades,” the report says. “For the past four years, we have made amazing strides toward that goal, but this year we must defend those gains.”

FRC identifies its tier one states as Florida, North Carolina, Michigan and Ohio and its tier two states as Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Georgia, and Texas.