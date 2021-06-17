‘Stop The Steal’ Leader Ali Alexander Tells Followers ‘It’s Time to Fight Back’

Ali Alexander, the leader of the so-called “Stop the Steal” movement, resurfaced this week to announce his return to political activism.

In a video posted to his Telegram account Monday, Alexander, 35, revealed that he is “not in hiding, contrary to the wishes of the violent left and corporate media” and urged his followers to “gather together once again to fight … for our republic.”

“The work is not done,” Alexander said in the video. “The republic is in a dire situation that requires us to keep fighting.”

Alexander’s latest video comes weeks after the right-wing provocateur encouraged his supporters to demand a “forensic audit” of the election results in Georgia—despite no evidence of fraud—and called on them to join Republican gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones, who was a fixture of Stop the Steal rallies, for a rally at the Georgia State Capitol on May 19.

Alexander’s return to the political fray is significant. In the lead-up to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the far-right activist spent months promoting the baseless conspiracy theory that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election and embracing adherents of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory as well as the neo-fascist Proud Boys hate group during his so-called Stop the Steal rallies.

Following the insurrection, Alexander was banned from major social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook but remained active on alternative platforms such as Telegram and the gaming platform Trovo, where he claimed, “I’ve been plotting. I’ve been planning. I’ve been scheming.” Despite such claims, Alexander appeared to mainly devote his time to discussing cryptocurrency and pushing the crypto-based social media app BitClout.

On Tuesday, Alexander revealed that he had filmed a segment for a “major cable news channel to combat some of the lies” regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“It’s time to fight back,” he concluded on Telegram.