Shane Vaughn Promises That God Will Remove ‘Profane, Wicked’ Biden and ‘Overturn the Election’

MAGA pastor Shane Vaughn preached a guest sermon at University Parkway Church in Aiken, South Carolina, Sunday, where he ranted about President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and proclaimed that God will soon remove them from the White House and restore former President Trump to office.

“And thou profane, wicked president of my people,” Vaughn preached, speaking on behalf of God. “I got a message for the president of my people, or the resident of my people: You profane homosexual-loving, abortion-loving president, those that took the children and confused them about who they were, you profane president whose day is come—when iniquity shall have an end, when a man will rise up to make America great again, oh God, to make America God’s again.”

“‘I’m gonna stop it,’ thus saith Yahweh,” Vaughn thundered. “I want you to go down there and remove that diadem out of that fake president’s hand. Do you know what a diadem is? A diadem is the symbol of your authority, your fake authority. It’s a symbol of your power. He said, ‘After I get done, I’m gonna send my spirit to take away the fake authority, the fake diadem. Your day has come!’ He said, ‘I know there’s sin in the land, and I know there’s iniquity. I’m gonna send a little judgment to wake my people back up, and then I’m gonna go, and I’m gonna take back that fake diadem you’ve been holding over my people.’ Saith the Lord.”

“You’ve been wearing a fake election and a fake crown,” Vaughn declared. “And you’ve been struttin’ your stuff with Kamala by your side. Jezebel herself. You’ve been walking among my people as if to say, ‘Nanny nanny boo boo, you didn’t catch me.’ You’ve been strutting your stuff among my people saying, ‘Where is your God? Why didn’t he stop us? Why did he turn it around?’ [God] said, ‘I want you to hear me and hear me well: Enjoy your crown. Enjoy your diadem, because when I’m through correcting America just a little bit, when I’m through, I’ll let her have the president she deserved.’ You tell ’em, ‘Hold on, because I’m coming to take your crown off of your head, you profane president of my people.'”

God will “overturn the election,” Vaughn promised.