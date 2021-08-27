Shane Vaughn Claims COVID-19 Vaccines Don’t Work Because The U.S. Is Under God’s Judgment

Radical right-wing pastor Shane Vaughn used his livestream broadcast Monday night to falsely declare that COVID-19 vaccines are not working because, he claimed, the United States is under God’s judgment for tolerating reproductive freedom and LGBTQ rights.

“I’m going to tell you what God told me to tell you,” Vaughn said. “They’ve got variants coming that ain’t no vaccine going to work for. This nation is under the judgment of God. And I want to tell you something right now: They’re already admitting that the vaccine is alarmingly not working. Alarmingly! They’re alarmed at what they’re seeing. Do you know why? Because America, you’re making a huge mistake.”

Vaughn then read from Isaiah 31, in which God told the Israelites not to look to Egypt for help but rather to rely on God. Vaughn said the same principle must apply today.

“Woe unto them that go down to Egypt—which is the enemies of God—for help; to their pharmacia doctors and the ones that don’t even believe in our God,” Vaughn bellowed. “You’re running, where’s the next vaccine? Can I get another one? Can I get that second shot? The third one? Does anybody got the fourth? I need a fifth one, please.”

“Why would you go begging them for their help?” he continued. “They have nothing that’s gonna help my judgment that is coming upon this nation. The only help for the child of God in this hour is the shed blood of the Lord Jesus Christ, Yeshua the Messiah. You better learn that—and you better learn it fast—or you’re gonna chase vaccines until there ain’t no vaccines left. I don’t care if you got one. Go for it. God bless you if that’s your choice. But I’m telling you if that’s where your faith is, you’re going to be in for a big disappointment. God is going to force you to look to him. These vaccines are gonna quit working on every corner until this nation falls to her knees and repents for dead babies and repents for the sodomy of this nation!”