Sen. Tim Scott Says the Government Should Be ‘Bowing the Knee to the Church’

Sen. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina is expected to officially announce that he is running for president later this month. As part of his nascent campaign, Scott traveled in April to Iowa, where Republicans are poised to hold their traditional first-in-the-nation presidential caucus in February 2024.

While traveling across the state, Scott reportedly participated in a “Faith Wins” event at Rising Sun Church of Christ in Pleasant Hill. Founded by former Republican National Committee faith outreach director Chad Connelly, the religious-right organization Faith Wins works to mobilize conservative Christian voters by bringing Christian nationalist pseudo-historian David Barton to churches around the country where Barton regularly spreads disinformation about the founding of this nation.

While Right Wing Watch was unable to find any video of the Faith Wins event, we did find a video of Scott preaching at Rising Sun Church during its April 23 service. After Scott delivered a sermon, he was joined on stage by Rising Sun senior minister Steve Rowland, who read off various questions that had been submitted by the audience.

During the question-and-answer period, Scott declared that the Constitution dictates that the government should be “bowing the knee to the church.”

“As Christ is being shoved out in America through media and government and being replaced by evil, even evil gods, how do we change that?” Rowland asked.

“Number one, we have to recognize that the Constitution of the United States affords each and every one of you your First Amendment rights to exercise your faith wherever you go,” Scott replied. “We are supposed to have the government bowing the knee to the church, not the church bowing the knee to the government.”

We need your help. Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution—or a small monthly donation—will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.