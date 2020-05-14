Sean Feucht Launches Political Group to Mobilize Conservative Christian Millennials

Sean Feucht, a missionary and musician who ran unsuccessfully for Congress this year in hopes of bringing revival and reformation to California and the U.S., has a new project called Hold the Line, which he describes as a “political activist movement” with a goal to “to engage with the church and with millennials in a way that charges them to become more politically active.” Feucht plans to launch a media operation this summer that he hopes will demystify the political world and be “really fun.”

Feucht talked about Hold the Line on Monday’s edition of The Daily Signal Podcast, a product of the Heritage Foundation. He said he wanted to build on the momentum generated by his congressional campaign and reported that his new group would register new voters, educate people on issues, and mobilize them around specific causes. He said he feels “that voices need to be raised up right now across America to stand for righteousness and to stand for, really, the call of God that I believe is inherent in our nation right now.”

Feucht told the Daily Signal that the COVID-19 pandemic is revealing whether people believe in “governmental control of freedom of the people.”

Hold the Line’s website says it hopes “to bring awareness that will lead to historic engagement in the governmental realm of cultural influence,” an apparent rhetorical nod to Seven Mountains Dominionism.

Feucht is associated with the controversial Northern California megachurch Bethel, which has a global reach through its music ministry, School of Supernatural Ministry, and pastor Bill Johnson’s books and media presence. Johnson co-edited a book on Seven Mountains Dominionism with Trump-promoting “prophetic” author Lance Wallnau.

In January, Feucht told the “Movement 2020” gathering that his candidacy was a fulfillment of his own prayer at a Lou Engle rally on the National Mall in 2000 that God would “raise up deliverers that would fight for the unborn, that would fight for family values, that would fight for freedom in our nation.”

Feucht’s congressional candidacy was endorsed by Christian nationalist David Lane, Turning Points USA’s Charlie Kirk, and New Apostolic Reformation leaders Cindy Jacobs and Ché Ahn. In December, Feucht visited the White House with other evangelical leaders and put out an anti-impeachment video in which he urged members of Congress to “stop harassing the president.”