Scott Lively Uncorks Bizarre Conspiracy Theory About Bill Cosby, Ferguson Protests, and the ‘Homosexualization of Black Youth’

During Sunday’s “Breaking News Bible Study” program, radical anti-LGBTQ activist Scott Lively defended convicted sex offender Bill Cosby and asserted that the dozens of sexual assault allegations were ginned up to discredit him ahead of protests in Ferguson, Missouri, over the police killing of Michael Brown.

Despite the fact that nothing about this conspiracy theory makes sense, especially considering that the Ferguson protests began in August 2014 and coverage of the multiple allegations against Cosby did not gain national attention until later that year, Lively nevertheless insisted that “Bill Cosby was intentionally taken down before Ferguson” because “he was America’s bridge between the Black community and the white community.”

“He was the only guy that could stand up and tell these black teenagers to pull your pants up,” Lively said. “And he did that, and that got the respect of white people who were like, ‘Why won’t anybody say anything to these kids?'”

“What does that mean when you’re walking around with your pants down like that?” Lively continued. “That comes from the prisons, and what that means is you have just raped someone. That’s how you crow that you have just committed sodomy on someone and you’re demonstrating that by your pants being down there. That’s what that means, so this homosexualization of the Black youth in that way was something that no one’s really talked about at all.”

“Bill Cosby, he stood up,” Lively stated.

“I don’t know that he was guilty of what he was convicted of, frankly,” he added. “I tend to believe him in all this, but he’s in prison now. He was taken down by 30-year-old charges just before Ferguson. … They went after Bill Cosby to silence him because the media would have gone to Bill Cosby—the conservative media if nobody else—would have gone to Bill Cosby if Ferguson had taken off the way they wanted it to. … Bill Cosby paid the price of being Bill Cosby I believe, and they got him out of the way before they did Ferguson and they had planned to do Ferguson in advance.”