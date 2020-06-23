Scott Lively and Richard May Assert That Homosexuality Is a Much Worse Sin Than Slavery

During Sunday’s “Breaking News Bible Study” program, radical anti-LGBTQ activist Scott Lively and his co-host Richard May asserted that according to the Bible, homosexuality is a much graver sin than slavery.

May, a pastor in Knoxville, Tennessee, whose biblical worldview radio program airs on WETR on Sundays, said that while “slavery is an unfortunate event … it’s not something to lose your mind over,” especially in comparison to what he thinks are more pernicious sins, like homosexuality or witchcraft.

“The Bible is clear that slavery is an unfortunate event, but so are bad kings and wars and famines,” May said. “It’s not something to lose your mind over.”

Lively agreed, insisting that Black people simply need to overcome their adversities instead of sitting around crying about what a terrible lot in life they may have been dealt.

“There is a perspective in all of this,” May continued. “From a biblical point of view, there are things much worse. For example, which is worse biblically: polygamy or witchcraft? Witchcraft by far.”

“Now, I’m going to hit a nerve with this one,” he continued. “Which is worse: slavery or homosexuality?”

“Homosexuality by far,” Lively replied.

“By far,” May agreed, “and I think that’s something we need to herald. I mean, come on, guys. Our priorities are all mixed up.”