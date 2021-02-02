Scott Lively Thinks Kamala Harris May Be the Whore of Babylon and Barack Obama the Antichrist

Radical right-wing activist Scott Lively used his “Swamp Rangers” radio program Sunday to share his theory that Vice President Kamala Harris may be the biblical Whore of Babylon and Jezebel, while former president Barack Obama may be the Antichrist, signaling that the End Times are near.

“I haven’t really done any deep analysis of this but, having Kamala Harris sort of being the heir apparent to the failing Joe Biden, all of the biblical references to the Whore of Babylon and the Jezebel that plays such a huge, huge role in the Last Days prophecy, all sort of rise to the surface,” Lively said. “Considering her background, how she got to where she is, not hiding it, just the implications of that.”

“The Antichrist is whoever the demon Satan is in possession of at any given time,” he said later in the program. “And I think that more than anyone, [Barack] Obama actually fits the Antichrist model today. I’m not saying that he is for sure, but he more than anyone else that I’ve ever seen does fit the model.”