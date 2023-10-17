Conveniently, Robert Henderson No Longer Believes the President ‘Should Never Be Criticized’

Right-wing pastor Robert Henderson was a deeply committed member of the Cult of Trump when former President Donald Trump occupied the White House, so much so that he declared that God had called him to serve as Trump’s spiritual running mate in the 2020 election.

Henderson was so committed to Trump, in fact, that he proclaimed that anyone who opposed Trump was “fighting with God” and went so far as to insist that Trump “should never be criticized.”

“We are violating the laws of God, and we are violating the ways of God by rising up and speaking evil against President Trump,” Henderson said during a church service in 2020. “People may not like his mannerisms, they may not like the way he does things, they may question his motives, but here’s the reality: He sits in the seat of the president of the United States of America, and because of that, he should never be reviled, he should never be spoken evil of, he should never be criticized.”

Obviously, now that Trump is no longer president, Henderson no longer believes that whoever “sits in the seat of the president of the United States of America … should never be spoken evil of, he should never be criticized” because when he appeared on “The Jim Bakker Show” today, he did not hesitate to criticize President Joe Biden.

“This is what I do know,” Henderson said. “All the Biden administration is doing, everything that they’re seeking to accomplish, it is all designed to weaken America. They’re either the most ignorant people that’s ever been in power, or they have an agenda to bring America down. That is what’s going on because the ultimate agenda is to bring a one-world government into place. That’s what they want to do.”

“You can never have a one-world government when you have a strong America,” Henderson continued. “You can’t have a one-world government and an Antichrist arise and all that as long as there is a strong America. So I personally believe that everything that they’re doing is designed to sabotage our success and to bring us down and to make us as weak as we possibly can.”

In 2020, Henderson warned that those who “[think] that we have a right to our opinion” were bringing “a curse on our nation” by daring to criticize the president, but apparently that no longer applies now that Biden holds that office.