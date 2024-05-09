Right Wing Round-Up: Who Needs Evidence When You Have Intuition?

- Media Matters: Steve Bannon on Trump arresting his political opponents: “The criminals and traitors around Biden, you should be very worried”
- Hafiz Rashid @ The New Republic: Mike Johnson Has a Racist Election Conspiracy He Admits He Can’t Prove
- Steven Monacelli @ The Texas Observer: The ‘Remnant Alliance’ Is Coming for a School Board Near You
- Hunter Walker @ Talking Points Memo: How Republicans Went From The Tea Party, To ‘Stop The Steal,’ To The Next Big Election Conspiracy
- Ron Dicker @ HuffPost: Ann Coulter’s Bluntly Racist Admission To Vivek Ramaswamy Is Jaw-Dropping
“Hillary, understand something, President Trump is actually very kind-hearted, he’s a good man, he’s a decent man, he’s a very kind man, but there are people in this movement that are not kind, okay? I consider myself one of them. You’re a target.”
At a press conference Wednesday, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson pushed a right-wing conspiracy theory that undocumented immigrants are voting in elections—and then in the same breath admitted that there was no proof.
For decades, various far-right, faith-based organizations have been working to train pastors and turn congregants into school board activists and candidates. But now, the Remnant Alliance has united several powerful conservative Christian groups.
Activist Jenny Beth Martin’s involvement in Speaker Mike Johnson’s ‘non-citizen’ voting push shows how it’s rooted in the effort to keep Donald Trump in power.
Right-wing commentator Ann Coulter told ex-GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Wednesday she would not have voted for him because he’s Indian.