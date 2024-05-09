Right Wing Round-Up: Who Needs Evidence When You Have Intuition?

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 9, 2024 5:31 pm
  • Media Matters: Steve Bannon on Trump arresting his political opponents: “The criminals and traitors around Biden, you should be very worried”

    • “Hillary, understand something, President Trump is actually very kind-hearted, he’s a good man, he’s a decent man, he’s a very kind man, but there are people in this movement that are not kind, okay? I consider myself one of them. You’re a target.”

  • Hafiz Rashid @ The New Republic: Mike Johnson Has a Racist Election Conspiracy He Admits He Can’t Prove

    • At a press conference Wednesday, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson pushed a right-wing conspiracy theory that undocumented immigrants are voting in elections—and then in the same breath admitted that there was no proof.

  • Steven Monacelli @ The Texas Observer: The ‘Remnant Alliance’ Is Coming for a School Board Near You

    • For decades, various far-right, faith-based organizations have been working to train pastors and turn congregants into school board activists and candidates. But now, the Remnant Alliance has united several powerful conservative Christian groups.

  • Hunter Walker @ Talking Points Memo: How Republicans Went From The Tea Party, To ‘Stop The Steal,’ To The Next Big Election Conspiracy

    • Activist Jenny Beth Martin’s involvement in Speaker Mike Johnson’s ‘non-citizen’ voting push shows how it’s rooted in the effort to keep Donald Trump in power.

  • Ron Dicker @ HuffPost: Ann Coulter’s Bluntly Racist Admission To Vivek Ramaswamy Is Jaw-Dropping

    • Right-wing commentator Ann Coulter told ex-GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Wednesday she would not have voted for him because he’s Indian.

Tags: Ann Coulter Jenny Beth Martin Mike Johnson Steve Bannon Vivek Ramaswamy Round-Up Remnant Alliance

