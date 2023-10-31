Right Wing Round-Up: The Long Crusade

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 31, 2023 5:03 pm
  • Mark Silk @ Religion News Service: The evangelical Christian activist who is now speaker of the House.

    • A Bible-believing Christian ought to know better.

  • Tessa Stuart @ Rolling Stone: House Speaker Mike Johnson’s Long Crusade Against Birth Control.

    • Johnson is known for being among the most anti-abortion lawmakers in Congress, and for railing against the use of “abortion as a form of birth control” before he was in office. But his statements and actions suggest he does not see much difference between abortion as a form of birth control and birth control as a form of birth control.

  • Joe Jervis: Hate Group: Mike Johnson Doesn’t Want A Theocracy, He Wants Us All To Live Under The “Biblical Worldview”

    • The strangest might be allegations that Speaker Johnson will turn America into a theocracy.

  • Jennifer Bendery @ HuffPost: Mike Johnson’s Wife Takes Down Website That Compared Being Gay To Bestiality, Incest.

    • It specifically puts gay, bisexual and transgender people in the same category as people who have sex with animals or family members, citing all of them as examples of “sexual immorality.”

  • Catherine Caruso @ The New Republic: The Next Big Front in the Legal War Against the LGBTQ Community.

    • The case in question—Tingley v. Ferguson—involves Brian Tingley, a licensed marriage and family counselor, who is challenging Washington state’s law banning conversion therapy for minors. Tingley, who is being represented by ADF lawyer Kristen K. Waggoner, claims that this ban violates his First Amendment rights.

