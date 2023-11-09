Right Wing Round-Up: Got Talked Into It

- Roger Sollenberger @ The Daily Beast: James Comer, Like Joe Biden, Also Paid His Brother $200K.
- Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin won’t seek re-election in 2024.
- Justin Horowitz, Madeline Peltz, John Knefel & Alex Kaplan @ Media Matters: Holocaust denier and other extremists celebrate Charlie Kirk’s antisemitic “Jewish dollars” attack.
- Michael Luciano @ Mediaite: Fox’s Mike Huckabee Claims Women Who’ve Had Abortions ‘Probably Got Talked Into’ Them.
- Adam Chodorow @ Slate: Mike Johnson Wants to Unleash Ministers on Politics.
- Hunter Walker and Josh Kovensky @ Talking Points Memo: AOC Challenger Helped Lead Encrypted Chat Group Filled With Proud Boys And Racial Slurs
James Comer is going after Joe Biden because he loaned his brother, James Biden, $200,000. If that’s the standard, James Comer may want to investigate himself.
Joe Manchin, who has kept the political world guessing about his plans, announced that he won’t seek re-election. The implications will be significant.
White nationalists and other extremist figures are embracing Turning Point USA founder and right-wing radio host Charlie Kirk’s comment blaming the spread of “cultural Marxist ideas” on “Jewish dollars.”
Fox News contributor and Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee suggested that women who get abortions lack the agency to decide for themselves to undergo the procedure.
It seems almost certain that Johnson will attempt to repeal or weaken the Johnson Amendment (no relation!), which bans tax-exempt organizations, including churches, from participating in political campaigns.
The group chat provides a vivid example of how the MAGA movement is encouraging people who are comfortable with the violent fringe, and who see it as part of their base, to run for office.