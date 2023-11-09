Right Wing Round-Up: Got Talked Into It

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 9, 2023 5:02 pm
  • Roger Sollenberger @ The Daily Beast: James Comer, Like Joe Biden, Also Paid His Brother $200K.

    • James Comer is going after Joe Biden because he loaned his brother, James Biden, $200,000. If that’s the standard, James Comer may want to investigate himself.

  • Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin won’t seek re-election in 2024.

    • Joe Manchin, who has kept the political world guessing about his plans, announced that he won’t seek re-election. The implications will be significant.

  • Justin Horowitz, Madeline Peltz, John Knefel & Alex Kaplan @ Media Matters: Holocaust denier and other extremists celebrate Charlie Kirk’s antisemitic “Jewish dollars” attack.

    • White nationalists and other extremist figures are embracing Turning Point USA founder and right-wing radio host Charlie Kirk’s comment blaming the spread of “cultural Marxist ideas” on “Jewish dollars.”

  • Michael Luciano @ Mediaite: Fox’s Mike Huckabee Claims Women Who’ve Had Abortions ‘Probably Got Talked Into’ Them.

    • Fox News contributor and Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee suggested that women who get abortions lack the agency to decide for themselves to undergo the procedure.

  • Adam Chodorow @ Slate: Mike Johnson Wants to Unleash Ministers on Politics.

    • It seems almost certain that Johnson will attempt to repeal or weaken the Johnson Amendment (no relation!), which bans tax-exempt organizations, including churches, from participating in political campaigns.

  • Hunter Walker and Josh Kovensky @ Talking Points Memo: AOC Challenger Helped Lead Encrypted Chat Group Filled With Proud Boys And Racial Slurs

    • The group chat provides a vivid example of how the MAGA movement is encouraging people who are comfortable with the violent fringe, and who see it as part of their base, to run for office.

