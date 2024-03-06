Right Wing Round-Up: Wake Up, People

- Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling @ The New Republic: Nikki Haley Finally Admits Her Campaign Was Going Nowhere
- Matt Shuham @ HuffPost: North Carolina GOP Nominee To Lead Public Schools Was At Jan. 6, Called Islam ‘Evil’
- Robert Downen @ The Texas Tribune: Houston Rep. Lacey Hull defeats Paxton-backed Jared Woodfill in GOP primary
- David Gilmour @ Mediaite: ‘F**k Off’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Loses It When UK Reporter Asks About ‘Jewish Space Lasers’
- Angry White Men: ‘Wake Up, People! They’re Lying To You!’: White Nationalist Stew Peters Has An Antisemitic Meltdown
With Haley’s exit, Trump is now running uncontested for the GOP nomination.
Michele Morrow, who defeated an incumbent Republican Tuesday, has expressed support for executing Bill and Melinda Gates and once called to “ban” Islam.
Woodfill’s endorsement by Paxton was decried by some Republicans because of his close ties to Southern Baptist leader Paul Pressler, who has been accused multiple times of sexual abuse.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) promptly told British journalist Emily Maitlis to “fuck off” after The News Agents’ reporter asked her to talk about “Jewish space lasers” – a conspiracy theory advanced by her in an old social media post about the cause of the 2018 California wildfires.
On The Stew Peters Show, a segment on receiving blood from vaccinated donors went off the rails after its host began ranting about Jews. During an interview with Infowars contributor Matt Baker, Peters went on an angry, antisemitic tirade about how “the Jews have infiltrated literally everywhere” and appeared to call for the assassination of government officials.