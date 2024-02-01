Right Wing Round-Up: Unraveling 2024

Today, we’re having a special Action Fund edition of FFRF’s “Ask an Atheist.” FFRF Action Fund Director of Governmental Affairs Mark Dann and FFRF Action Fund Co-President Annie Laurie Gaylor will talk with Peter Montgomery, a senior fellow and research director at the People for the American Way, who helps to run Right Wing Watch. They will discuss with him the role Christian nationalism will play in the 2024 election, and the Heritage’s Foundation’s Project 2025, which sets forth a blueprint for restructuring the U.S. government along extremist lines and clears the way to vastly increase presidential control of American life.