Right Wing Round-Up: Undercover Rabbi

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 3, 2021 5:32 pm
  • John Fea @ Current: Virtually every thing Jack Hibbs says in this video about Washington at Valley Forge is wrong.
  • Sarah K. Burris @ Raw Story: MyPillow’s Mike Lindell wages war against Newsmax in latest rage-fest over Dominion settlement.
  • Joe Jervis: Homocon DC Riot Suspect: “Swirling Energy Literally Knocked Me Off My Feet” When I Realized I Love Trump.
  • Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: “Prophetess”: In Heaven, Some People Have Mansions “the Size of New York City.”
  • Deena Yellin @ NorthJersey.com: ‘Good Jewish boy’ or chief ‘infiltrator’? NJ man spent years as fake rabbi in Israel, groups say.

