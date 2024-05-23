Right Wing Round-Up: The Human Printer

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 23, 2024 5:20 pm
  • Jason Wilson @ The Guardian: Revealed: the extremist Maga lobbying group driving far-right Republican policies

    • Documents show the Conservative Partnership Institute is pushing its far-right agenda at events involving GOP members.

  • John Fea @ Current: More sloppy history from Tim Barton of Wallbuilders

    • Did every founding father have a copy of John Wise in his library?

  • Marc A. Caputo @ The Bulwark: Meet Trump’s ‘Human Printer’

    • Her name is Natalie Harp. She’s 32. And she has unbelievable access to the man who might be president again.

  • Matt Gertz, Courtney Hagle, and Alicia Sadowski @ Media Matters: How the right-wing echo chamber constructed a Biden assassination plot against Trump

    • Over a handful of hours on Tuesday, the right’s conspiracy theory ecosystem concocted a sinister plot by President Joe Biden to assassinate his predecessor out of the banal fact that FBI agents received standard instructions on the use of force before conducting a court-ordered search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in 2022.

  • Ali Breland @ The Atlantic: Why Is Charlie Kirk Selling Me Food Rations?

    • The Turning Point USA founder hosts a podcast that is dire and polemical—especially the ads.

  • Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: For the GOP’s Andy Ogles, latest false claims add to his troubles

    • It’d be an exaggeration to say Rep. Andy Ogles’ many false claims have reached George-Santos-like levels, but the Tennessee Republican is getting there.

