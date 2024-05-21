Right Wing Round-Up: A Unified Reich

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 21, 2024 5:02 pm
  • Allison Quinn @ The Daily Beast: Trump Shares ‘Unified Reich’ Campaign Video During Lunch Break

    • The 30-second video was shared on his Truth Social account while he was on a lunch break from his hush-money trial.

  • Hafiz Rashid @ The New Republic: Russian TV Has a New Propaganda Star: Tucker Carlson

    • The former Fox News host has completed his evolution into a Kremlin stooge.

  • Brendan Fischer and Victoria Cadostin @ The Guardian: Trump-linked dark-money group spent $90m on racist and transphobic ads in 2022, records show

    • Citizens for Sanity was one of top political spenders last election cycle and is back for 2024 with more extreme messaging.

  • Liz Skalka @ HuffPost: Trump Says He Is ‘Looking At’ Restricting Contraception Access — Then Backtracks

    • The former president denied that he’s considering pushing for contraception restrictions later on Tuesday.

  • Angry White Men: Tim Pool Hosts Misogynistic ‘Trad Wife’ Panel

    • On Friday, right-wing streamer Tim Pool hosted a panel discussion on feminism for Tenet Media — an outlet operated by BlazeTV host Lauren Chen and her husband. While it was billed as a debate about the so-called “trad wife” phenomenon, the panelists also railed against sex work, women in leadership positions, and women’s suffrage.

Tags: Donald J. Trump Isabella Riley Moody Lauren Chen Pearl Davis Tim Pool Tucker Carlson Round-Up Citizens for Sanity

