Right Wing Round-Up: A Unified Reich

- Allison Quinn @ The Daily Beast: Trump Shares ‘Unified Reich’ Campaign Video During Lunch Break
- Hafiz Rashid @ The New Republic: Russian TV Has a New Propaganda Star: Tucker Carlson
- Brendan Fischer and Victoria Cadostin @ The Guardian: Trump-linked dark-money group spent $90m on racist and transphobic ads in 2022, records show
- Liz Skalka @ HuffPost: Trump Says He Is ‘Looking At’ Restricting Contraception Access — Then Backtracks
- Angry White Men: Tim Pool Hosts Misogynistic ‘Trad Wife’ Panel
The 30-second video was shared on his Truth Social account while he was on a lunch break from his hush-money trial.
The former Fox News host has completed his evolution into a Kremlin stooge.
Citizens for Sanity was one of top political spenders last election cycle and is back for 2024 with more extreme messaging.
The former president denied that he’s considering pushing for contraception restrictions later on Tuesday.
On Friday, right-wing streamer Tim Pool hosted a panel discussion on feminism for Tenet Media — an outlet operated by BlazeTV host Lauren Chen and her husband. While it was billed as a debate about the so-called “trad wife” phenomenon, the panelists also railed against sex work, women in leadership positions, and women’s suffrage.