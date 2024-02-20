Right Wing Round-Up: A Christian Nationalist Administration

Alexander Ward and Heidi Przybyla @ Politico: Trump allies prepare to infuse ‘Christian nationalism’ in second administration .

An influential think tank close to Donald Trump is developing plans to infuse Christian nationalist ideas in his administration should the former president return to power, according to documents obtained by POLITICO.

Peter Smith @ The Associated Press: Christian-nation idea fuels US conservative causes, but historians say it misreads founders’ intent.

The U.S. Constitution doesn’t mention Christianity or any specific religion. The Declaration of Independence famously proclaims that people’s rights come from a “Creator” and “Nature’s God” — but doesn’t specify who that is. Yet large numbers of Americans believe the founders intended the U.S. to be a Christian nation, and many believe it should be one.

Allan Smith, Henry J. Gomez, Matt Dixon and Vaughn Hillyard @ NBC News: Conservative activist Charlie Kirk helped oust Ronna McDaniel at the RNC. Now the knives are out for him.

The right-wing provocateur’s antics — including attacks on Martin Luther King Jr., Black pilots and Taylor Swift — have caused a rift in Trump world.

Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: AL Supreme Court cites “wrath of a holy God” while claiming frozen embryos are “children.”

In a concurring opinion, Chief Justice Tom Parker couldn’t stop bringing religion into the picture when explaining the “sanctity of unborn life.”

Laura Gersony @ The Arizona Republic: Rally featuring Rep. Andy Biggs co-sponsored by Proud Boys, other white supremacist group.

U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs over the weekend appeared at a rally that was co-sponsored by several extremist organizations, including the state’s chapter of the Proud Boys, and a student group that has promoted anti-Jewish materials.

Hunter Walker @ Talking Points Memo: A Central Figure In The Abramoff Corruption Scandal Is Helping MTG Become A ‘Real Player’ On Capitol Hill.

Sixteen years ago, things looked bleak for Ed Buckham. The former chief of staff to the House Majority leader had been swept up in a wave of scandal, found himself under investigation by the FBI and, ultimately, was forced to close down his lucrative lobbying firm. He was never charged with a crime and, now, Buckham has made a fairly quiet return to a notable role on Capitol Hill. Buckham is the chief of staff to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Robert Draper @ The New York Times: A Nerve Center for the Right Wing Rises in Washington.