Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Keelhauled

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 19, 2023 5:15 pm
  • John Eastman appeared on a World Prayer Network call Wednesday night, complaining that he’s being “keelhauled” by “evil players” for his legal efforts to help former President Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election: “What they’re doing here is about as un-American as one can get.”
  • Alex Stein announced that he is running for a seat on the school board in Highland Park, Texas.
  • Dalton Clodfelter declared that he doesn’t have “any hate in [his] heart for Nazis” and proclaimed that burning “sexually degenerate” books is an example of something “positive that the Nazis brought to the table in Germany in the 30s and 40s.”
  • Mario Murillo revealed that he will no longer appear on the “FlashPoint” program because he does not want “to be on at the same time as a certain other guest” who has an “association with two false preachers.” From the details Murillo provided, it appears that he is talking about regular “FlashPoint” guest Hank Kunneman.
  • Finally, Nick Fuentes is fed up with seeing women’s bare arms: “I’m so sick of seeing these women everywhere. They should be wearing burkas.”

