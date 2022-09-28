Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: They’re Teabagging Your Children

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 28, 2022 5:20 pm
  • Todd Coconato claims that “the devil and forces of darkness” are targeting Florida with Hurricane Ian because “this state has stood during the plague and did not bow to Nebuchadnezzar. The Governor has taken a stand against wickedness, against the push of the demonic and the cancel culture & Baal ideology.”
  • Stop The Steal organizer Ali Alexander is trying to recruit right-wing “comedian” Alex Stein to launch a primary campaign against GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw in 2024.
  • Laurie Cardoza Moore attempts to defend her assertion that “our nation was founded on the Torah,” mainly by repurposing various misleading claims spread by pseudo-historian David Barton.
  • Kai Schwemmer asserts that the government “only exists to ensure that [the religious institution of marriage] is protected.”
  • Finally, Steve Deace tells his audience that this nation is so far gone that “it doesn’t matter which RINO you decide to vote for for Congress. They’re teabagging your kids at the public library down the street with drag queens.”

