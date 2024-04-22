Right Wing Round-Up: Scorched Earth

- Jennifer Bowers Bahney @ Mediaite: GOP Rep. Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Far-Right Colleagues, Claims Gaetz ‘Paid Minors To Have Sex With Him At Drug Parties’
- Jordan Green @ Raw Story: Paul Gosar campaign consultant linked to antisemitism and white nationalism
- James Gordon @ The Guardian: Inside the bizarre Las Vegas conference where Trump-loving sheriffs, felons and conspiracy theorists vowed to form militias to patrol polling places and seize voting machines to stop Biden
- Angry White Men: Jake Shields Boasts Of Dinner With White Supremacist Nick Fuentes
- Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: Lara Trump touts ‘scorched earth’ agenda after 2024 elections
Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) stunned CNN’s Dana Bash on State of the Union Sunday with a scorched earth rant on far-Right House members.
The campaign committee of far-right Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) is engaging a North Carolina firm whose owner proudly promotes white nationalism and antisemitic tropes, while pushing false narratives surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Gosar campaign has paid Southern Pines Strategies a total of $136,342 for “fundraising services” since 2020. The campaign’s most recent filing shows that a consulting firm owned by political consultant Noel Fritsch.
A right-wing sheriffs’ group that challenges federal law held a bizarre rally in Las Vegas last week featuring felons and conspiracy theorists as the country’s presidential election is just months away.
On a recent livestream, Holocaust denier and white supremacist Nick Fuentes revealed that he had dinner with ex-MMA fighter Jake Shields. On X (formerly Twitter) Shields confirmed his meeting with Fuentes, praising him as a “polite, thoughtful[,] intelligent man” and asking Elon Musk to restore his account.
Donald Trump’s critics say he’ll pursue a “scorched earth” retribution campaign in a second term. Lara Trump effectively said that the critics are right.