Right Wing Round-Up: Ready Day One

Alice Miranda Ollstein @ Politico: The anti-abortion plan ready for Trump on Day One .

Anti-abortion groups have not yet persuaded Donald Trump to commit to signing a national ban if he returns to the White House. But, far from being deterred, those groups are designing a far-reaching anti-abortion agenda for the former president to implement as soon as he is in office.

Justin Baragona @ The Daily Beast: TheBlaze’s Jason Whitlock Quietly Deletes Promo of Antisemitic Interview.

After coming under fire for hosting virulent antisemite E. Michael Jones, who claimed “the Jews took over the Blacks early on” and are “running the Biden administration,” TheBlaze’s Jason Whitlock has looked to distance himself from the scandal. Not only has the right-wing sports pundit addressed the controversy on his podcast, but he’s deleted tweets promoting his interview with Jones and taken the entire episode down from YouTube.

Matthew Boedy @ Political Research Associates: Ten Years of Turning Point USA.

[Charlie] Kirk and his organization have always gone to some places where they aren’t in the majority— college campuses, where TPUSA claims 1,400 chapters across U.S. campuses that host conservative speakers, debates, and generally spread the word about Kirk’s “conservatarian” brand of capitalism. But over the last two years, Kirk’s desire to expand his empire’s reach has taken his $40 million of TPUSA revenue into a new mission field: the church.

Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Oklahoma GOP lawmaker wants to ban single people from sexting each other.

Sen. Dusty Deevers’ bill would ban adult content, even between consenting non-married adults.

Angry White Men: Stew Peters Interviews Neo-Nazi Who Claims White People Are Being ‘Replaced’ By Jews ‘Through Miscegenation.’

Lately, white nationalist broadcaster Stew Peters has been leaning harder into overt antisemitism. While he used to spread conspiracies about “Zionists,” Peters recently dropped the euphemisms and began explicitly attacking Jews. On his latest show, Peters hosted Jon Minadeo II, a Neo-Nazi who defended Hitler and claimed that Jews want to replace white people “through miscegenation” and “mass migration.”

Joe Jervis: Mar-A-Lago To Host Event For “Public School Exit.”

America’s leader in biblical worldview education, Public School Exit (PSE), is planning an event at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, where it will highlight its message on how the nation’s K-12 public education system is failing our students.

Stephanie Kirchgaessner @ The Guardian: New role for Amy Coney Barrett’s father inside Christian sect sparks controversy.