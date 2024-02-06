Right Wing Round-Up: No Immunity

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 6, 2024 5:02 pm
  • Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: Appeals court: ‘Citizen Trump’ not immune from prosecution.

    • Rejecting outlandish immunity claims, the D.C. Circuit ruled, “For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump.”

  • Tim Dickinson @ Rolling Stone: Mike Johnson Gathers Far-Right Christians to Cast Out Demons.

    • GOP lawmakers and extremist pastors joined together to repent over LGBTQ freedoms, abortion, and nonbelievers.

  • Matthew D. Taylor @ The Bulwark: Mike Johnson Is Mainstreaming the Spirituality that Gave Us the Capitol Riot.

    • The speaker of the House helped institute a half-day prayer gathering with faith leaders who mobilized their followers to turn out for Jan. 6th.

  • Tess Owen @ Vice News: The ‘God’s Army’ Convoy Was an Unholy Union of the Far Right.

    • The rallies at the U.S.-Mexico border drew a mix of Christian nationalists, MAGA influencers, Jan. 6 rioters, QAnon conspiracy theorists, and paramilitary groups.

  • Ryan J. Reilly @ NBC News: James O’Keefe and Project Veritas settle suit over bogus voter fraud claims cited by the Trump campaign.

    • A Postal Service worker admitted in the settlement that he heard only “a fragment” of a conversation between a supervisor and a postmaster, who later sued.

