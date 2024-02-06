Right Wing Round-Up: No Immunity

- Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: Appeals court: ‘Citizen Trump’ not immune from prosecution.
- Tim Dickinson @ Rolling Stone: Mike Johnson Gathers Far-Right Christians to Cast Out Demons.
- Matthew D. Taylor @ The Bulwark: Mike Johnson Is Mainstreaming the Spirituality that Gave Us the Capitol Riot.
- Tess Owen @ Vice News: The ‘God’s Army’ Convoy Was an Unholy Union of the Far Right.
- Ryan J. Reilly @ NBC News: James O’Keefe and Project Veritas settle suit over bogus voter fraud claims cited by the Trump campaign.
Rejecting outlandish immunity claims, the D.C. Circuit ruled, “For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump.”
GOP lawmakers and extremist pastors joined together to repent over LGBTQ freedoms, abortion, and nonbelievers.
The speaker of the House helped institute a half-day prayer gathering with faith leaders who mobilized their followers to turn out for Jan. 6th.
The rallies at the U.S.-Mexico border drew a mix of Christian nationalists, MAGA influencers, Jan. 6 rioters, QAnon conspiracy theorists, and paramilitary groups.
A Postal Service worker admitted in the settlement that he heard only “a fragment” of a conversation between a supervisor and a postmaster, who later sued.