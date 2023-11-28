Speaker Mike Johnson to Address Hardline Christian Nationalist Organization

Last week, Christian nationalist religious-right activist and former Arkansas state Sen. Jason Rapert announced that House Speaker Mike Johnson will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming National Association of Christian Lawmakers gala that is being held at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC on Dec. 5.

The National Association of Christian Lawmakers, as its name suggests, is a far-right Christian nationalist organization founded by Rapert in 2019 that seeks to spread its far-right “biblical worldview” across the nation and “take authority” over every level of government.

Rapert, who last week was appointed to the state library board by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is a hardline anti-choice, anti-LGBTQ activist who has declared that no Christian can ever vote for a Democrat because Democrats have “been enlisted to further the antichrist cult in our country.”

Christian nationalist Jason Rapert attempts to topple the "LGBTQ cult" that has allegedly taken over the country: "Let go of our reins of government in this nation! You will not drag us into your pit!" pic.twitter.com/2F2UXrKzYC — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 25, 2023

Christian nationalist Jason Rapert is sick of all "the idiots in the country that want to make you think that a man's gotta be able to go up and slobber all over another man and hug and kiss him and pretend like they're married." pic.twitter.com/pYRmZvy7eo — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 7, 2023

Former Arkansas state senator and founder of the National Association of Christian Lawmakers Jason Rapert declares that Christians "must take authority" over government: "Do you think that America is gonna be free with a bunch of drag queens running this place?" pic.twitter.com/cUp6pyr4XF — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 2, 2023

"This is what the NACL does every day all across this country," Rapert bragged. "We are fighting against the people that are putting the queer books into your school libraries and trying to groom these children into homosexuality." https://t.co/frIHtEAF05 pic.twitter.com/USWXPyFxiq — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 22, 2023

Christian nationalist Jason Rapert has high hopes for the 2024 presidential election: "My hope is that the people of this nation will reelect Jesus to be on the throne here again in our country." pic.twitter.com/lCrNGFt8A0 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 5, 2023

When the National Association of Christian Lawmakers held a meeting earlier this year, participants used it as an opportunity to discuss plans to strip public libraries of their funding, convince states to designate June as “Christian History Month,” and defend the practice of imposing “the death penalty for sodomy.”