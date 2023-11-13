Right Wing Round-Up: An Appeal to Heaven

- Bradley Onishi and Matthew D. Taylor @ Rolling Stone: The Key to Mike Johnson’s Christian Extremism Hangs Outside His Office.
- Annika Brockschmidt @ Religion Dispatches: Mike Johnson isn’t Just Your Average Christian Right Avatar — He’s Influenced by Fringe Movements Unfamiliar to Most Political Analysts.
- Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen @ Axios: Trump allies pre-screen loyalists for unprecedented power grab.
- Julianne McShane @ Mother Jones: Trump Campaign Defends Nazi-Era “Vermin” Threat With…Another Incendiary Threat.
- Frederick Clarkson @ Salon: Cracks on the road to Christian Dominion: Is the shadowy “City Elders” group collapsing?
- Tess Owen @ Vice News: Oh Great, the QAnon Shaman Is Running for Office Now.
There is another angle to Johnson’s extremism that has received less scrutiny, and it brings us back to that flag outside his office.
There are however a small handful of political commentators who don’t have to Google Johnson to know who he is and what he stands for: Those who’ve been writing about White Christian nationalism in the U.S. for years.
Former President Trump’s allies are pre-screening the ideologies of thousands of potential foot soldiers, as part of an unprecedented operation to centralize and expand his power at every level of the U.S. government if he wins in 2024, officials involved in the effort tell Axios.
Donald Trump is once again comparing his political enemies to animals on the campaign trail—and scholars are sounding the alarm about the fascist roots of his rhetoric.
An examination of the videos and speeches at City Elders events over the past year reveals a group that may be significantly weaker than it claims to be — a possible bellwether for the fortunes of the greater Christian right.
The so-called “QAnon Shaman” has tossed his horned hat into the ring, and is preparing to run for Congress.