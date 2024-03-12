Right Wing Round-Up: Narrow Is The Gate

Dan Ladden-Hall @ The Daily Beast: Trump Vows to Free Jan. 6 ‘Hostages’ as One of His ‘First Acts’ as President

Donald Trump says he plans to make freeing the criminals jailed in relation to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol one of his main priorities as in the early days of his new administration if he wins re-election in November.

Nicole Lafond @ Talking Points Memo: Kari Lake Hopes You’ve Had Your Fingers In Your Ears The Last Four Years

After earning an endorsement from the National Republican Senatorial Committee at the beginning of the year, Kari Lake is trying to appear less insane to Arizonans who have had the unfortunate experience of being exposed to her politics since 2020.

Logan M. Davis @ Colorado Times Recorder: Bad Faith: The Narrowgate Cult

None of them realized they were in a cult until it was too late. It started in late 1993 as a Bible study group composed of students from Messiah College in Pennsylvania. By the time it shattered in February of 1997, most of the group’s members had lost their individual identities and many of their worldly possessions. Some had lost their marriages. The leader, the man who they say slowly wove a web of control around their minds and around their lives, had lost his wife and child: they fled in the night, afraid that he might kill them.

Alex Griffing @ Mediaite: Daily Wire Host Candace Owens ‘Stakes’ Her Entire ‘Professional Reputation’ On French First Lady Being a Man

Daily Wire host Candace Owens fully embraced the far-right conspiracy theory that France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron, is a man – going so far as to say she would stake her reputation on it.

Nick Visser @ HuffPost: Former Mar-a-Lago Employee Says Trump’s Classified Docs Case ‘Not A Witch Hunt’

Brian Butler has served as a key witness in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified files.

Jason Wilson @ The Guardian: US conservative thinktank’s links to extremist fraternal order