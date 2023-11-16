Right Wing Round-Up: Name One Thing

- Tim Dickinson @ Rolling Stone: Mike Johnson: ‘Depraved’ America Deserves God’s Wrath.
- Susan Davis @ Morning Edition: Speaker Johnson’s close ties to Christian right — both mainstream and fringe.
- Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling @ The New Republic: Republican Congressman Melts Down Asking What His Party’s Even Doing.
- J.D. Wolf @ Meidas Touch: Georgia GOP Official Says God Attacks Her Opponents with Brain Tumors, Puts Them in Wheelchairs.
- Chris D’Angelo @ HuffPost: George Santos Won’t Seek Reelection After Scathing Ethics Report.
Citing the increase in queer youth, Johnson called American culture “dark and depraved” on a call with a Christian nationalist pastor
While Johnson’s close ties to leaders in the NAR movement are easily documented, he does not share their rhetoric.
“I want my Republican colleagues to give me one thing. One. That I can go campaign on and say we did.”
Georgia GOP District Chair Kandiss Taylor had indicted Trump co-conspirator Harrison Floyd on her Jesus, Gun, and Babies podcast recently and attempted to encourage Floyd by telling him God will attack their opponents with diseases and disabilities.
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) said Thursday that he will not seek reelection, after a House watchdog found “substantial evidence” that he committed fraud, violated ethics rules and illegally used campaign funds for personal purposes.