Right Wing Round-Up: Name One Thing

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 16, 2023 5:15 pm
  • Tim Dickinson @ Rolling Stone: Mike Johnson: ‘Depraved’ America Deserves God’s Wrath.

    • Citing the increase in queer youth, Johnson called American culture “dark and depraved” on a call with a Christian nationalist pastor

  • Susan Davis @ Morning Edition: Speaker Johnson’s close ties to Christian right — both mainstream and fringe.

    • While Johnson’s close ties to leaders in the NAR movement are easily documented, he does not share their rhetoric.

  • Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling @ The New Republic: Republican Congressman Melts Down Asking What His Party’s Even Doing.

    • “I want my Republican colleagues to give me one thing. One. That I can go campaign on and say we did.”

  • J.D. Wolf @ Meidas Touch: Georgia GOP Official Says God Attacks Her Opponents with Brain Tumors, Puts Them in Wheelchairs.

    • Georgia GOP District Chair Kandiss Taylor had indicted Trump co-conspirator Harrison Floyd on her Jesus, Gun, and Babies podcast recently and attempted to encourage Floyd by telling him God will attack their opponents with diseases and disabilities.

  • Chris D’Angelo @ HuffPost: George Santos Won’t Seek Reelection After Scathing Ethics Report.

    • Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) said Thursday that he will not seek reelection, after a House watchdog found “substantial evidence” that he committed fraud, violated ethics rules and illegally used campaign funds for personal purposes.

