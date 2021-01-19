Trending

Right Wing Round-Up: MyLawsuit

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 19, 2021 5:32 pm
  • Colin Kalmbacher @ Law & Crime: Dominion Voting Systems Slaps MyPillow’s Mike Lindell with Demand Letter Over Election Fraud Conspiracy Theory.
  • Andy Towle @ Towleroad: ‘Bed Bath & Beyond’ and ‘Kohls’ Have Dropped MyPillow Over Mike Lindell’s Support for Trump Insurrection.
  • Zeeshan Aleem @ Vox: GOP Sen. Ben Sasse condemns Trump, QAnon, and his own party in op-ed.
  • Kevin Drum: Fox News Is the Source of All Evil.
  • John Fea: What should we make of Trump’s 1776 Commission Report? Part 1.
  • Warren Throckmorton: Mystery Pastor at the Capitol Riot is David Barton Student.
  • David Lat @ Original Jurisdiction: The Federalist Society And The Capitol Attack: What Is To Be Done?
  • Jamie Ross @ The Daily Beast: Capitol Rioter May Have Stolen Pelosi’s Laptop and Tried to Sell It to Russia, Says FBI.
  • Roger Sollenberger @ Salon: How two friends’ farcical, failed schemes ended with the biggest fail of all: Stop the Steal.
  • Media Matters: Maria Bartiromo baselessly alleges that “Democrats infiltrated two weeks ago and put on MAGA clothing” for January 6 insurrection.

