Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Most Dangerous Candidate

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 23, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Josh Bernstein declares that Sen. Bernie Sanders is “the most dangerous candidate to have ever run for president.”
  • David Barton claims that efforts to ban assault weapons would violate the Constitution’s ex post facto clause.
  • Bill Mitchell has big plans for his YourVoice America network in 2020 that include, for some reason, adding shows about fitness and fashion.
  • Dave Daubenmire insists that “Roe v Wade is not a law. The right to homosexual marriage is not a law. The separation between the church and the state is not law. There is no law prohibiting prayer in schools. They are all pretended legislation. They are court opinions masquerading as fake laws.”
  • Trump-loving MyPillow inventor Mike Lindell is reportedly contemplating running for office.
  • Finally, on a related note, Jim Bakker wants to sell you a photo of Lindell with President Donald Trump that you can place prominently in your home as a daily reminder to pray for Trump’s reelection.

