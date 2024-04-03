Right Wing Round-Up: Christian Visibility Day

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 3, 2024 5:07 pm
  • Ron Dicker @ HuffPost: Trump Declares Election Day Will Be ‘Christian Visibility Day’ In Trans Event Snipe

    • The presumed GOP nominee kicked up more outrage for an annual celebration that happened to fall on Easter.

  • Bobby Lewis, Beatrice Mount, Charis Hoard & Alex Kaplan @ Media Matters: A guide to the RNC’s new election integrity special counsel, election denier Christina Bobb

    • The RNC hired a conspiracy theorist who built a career off election denialism as senior counsel for its election integrity unit.

  • Hafiz Rashid @ The New Republic: Another One Bites the Dust: Trump 2020 Lawyer Officially Disbarred

    • It’s official: John Eastman, Trump’s former lawyer, can no longer practice law in the state of California, pending his appeal through California’s courts.

  • Isaac Schorr @ Mediaite: Charlie Kirk Blames Birth Control for Creating ‘Very Angry and Bitter Young Ladies’ While Weighing in on Women’s ‘Prime’

    • Right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk recently weighed in on various women’s issues at an event hosted by his organization, Turning Point Faith, embarking upon an extended rant in which he declared that women in their early 30s were already past their prime and blamed birth control for making “young ladies” both “angry and bitter.”

  • Chris capper Liebenthal @ Crooks & Liars: Killer Kyle’s Ex-Spokesperson Turns On Him

    • David Hancock, who had acted as spokesman for Killer Kyle Rittenhouse and the Rittenhouse family comes clean about who Killer Kyle really is.

Tags: Charlie Kirk Christina Bobb Donald Trump John Eastman Kyle Rittenhouse Round-Up

