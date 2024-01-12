Right Wing Round-Up: Charlie Kirk vs MLK

Joe Jervis: Laura Loomer: The Deep State Is Using Its Weather Machine To Rig Iowa Caucus In Favor Of Nikki Haley.

“Is the Deep State activating HAARP to disrupt the Iowa Caucus? We all know Nikki Haley has a lot of friends in the defense industry and Military industrial complex. She’s losing in Iowa, and now Iowa is set to get hit with a ONCE IN A DECADE blizzard as Donald Trump is set to dominate the Iowa Caucus.”

Media Matters: Newsmax guest says Judge Arthur Engoron swatted himself.

“Well I think he did it himself. And don’t you think that this judge seems a lot like Judge Ito? Remember that? Remember the OJ Simpson trial? The guy loved the cameras.”

William Turton @ Wired: How Charlie Kirk Plans to Discredit Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights Act.

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk is preparing to launch a campaign against MLK and the landmark civil rights law he helped enact.

Diane Falzone @ Mediaite: Here’s The Tape of Roger Stone Discussing Assassination of Democrats — Which He Denied Ever Doing.

Roger Stone has contested Mediaite’s reporting this week regarding comments he made on tape floating the assassination of two members of Congress. … Mediaite is now publishing an excerpt of the audio, which was recorded in person at Caffe Europa, a public restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, weeks before the 2020 election.

Tim Dickinson @ Rolling Stone: Nazi Chatbots: Meet the Worst New AI Innovation From Gab.

The far-right social media company is preparing to launch “based” AI chatbots that will deny the Holocaust.

Ron Filipkowski @ MeidasTouch: Fox News Cancels MyPillow.