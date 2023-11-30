Right Wing Round-Up: A Shrine to Trump

- Bob Norman @ Florida Center for Government Accountability: Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler, husband of Moms For Liberty cofounder, accused of sexual assault by alleged menage a trois lover.
Christian Ziegler, Florida’s GOP chairman and husband of Sarasota County School Board member and Moms of Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler, is under criminal investigation after a woman filed a complaint with the Sarasota Police Department alleging the longtime Republican official had raped her.
- Media Matters: BlazeTV co-host: “The Democrats are running on jabbing you with poison, trans-ing your kids, and kill the Jews.”
- Angry White Men: Anna Perez: ‘Pizzagate Is Real. And The Media’s Involved In It.’
- Melissa Gira Grant @ The New Republic: The Christian Right Wants to Force Teachers to Out Trans Kids.
- John Fea @ Current: Robert Jeffress has a Trump “shrine” in his office at First Baptist Church-Dallas.
“My goodness, the Democrats are running on jabbing you with poison, trans-ing your kids, and kill the Jews. This is actually their platform.”
On her show, Wrongthink Primetime, which is part of white nationalist broadcaster Stew Peters’ Rumble channel, Perez declared without evidence that “Pizzagate is real,” and made comments that veered into QAnon conspiracy territory.
Under the guise of “parental rights,” figures like Sonja Shaw want to draft educators into their war against trans students.
The corner of Jeffress’s office was a shrine–his secretary used that specific word to describe it–to President Donald J. Trump. There was an eight-foot tall poster memorializing the “Celebrate Freedom” concert in D.C. (the one where the choir sang “Make America Great Again”). There were boxes of Trump cuff links and a golden Trump commemorative coin. There were dozens–dozens–of framed photos of Jeffress and Trump: praying over him, talking with him, shaking hands with him, giving thumbs-up with him.