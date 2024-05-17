Right Wing Round-Up: A Red Flag

Jodi Kantor @ The New York Times: At Justice Alito’s House, a ‘Stop the Steal’ Symbol on Display

An upside-down flag, adopted by Trump supporters contesting the Biden victory, flew over the justice’s front lawn as the Supreme Court was considering an election case.

Aaron Hedge @ Range: It’s going to be a hell of a summer for a local far-right church

As the 2024 election approaches, Matt Shea is hosting a spate of events with prominent Christian nationalist figures — including former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn — in preparation for a ‘season of revival’ and, Shea hopes, a remaking of Washington in the Christian God’s image.

Angry White Men: Elijah Schaffer: ‘Every Single Leader Who’s Involved In The Replacement Of White People In Their Own Country Should Be Hung By The State’

On a portion of his Nightly Offensive show which was broadcast on YouTube, Elijah Schaffer called for the execution of any leader responsible for the “replacement of white people.” Schaffer made the comments while ranting about multiculturalism, “Zionists” who “hate white people,” and Sikh members of the Canadian police force who wear turbans.

Michael Luciano @ Mediaite: Laura Ingraham Praises Conservative Athlete for Sharing His Politics After Telling LeBron to ‘Shut and Dribble’ When He Shared His

Fox News host Laura Ingraham hailed Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker on Thursday for getting political. It was a luxury she was unwilling to afford LeBron James when he dared espouse some of his political views.

Kevin Drum: Texas governor pardons racist murderer

[Daniel] Perry is a free man because, apparently, it’s now legal in Texas to kill protesters if they annoy you a lot.

Dana Liebelson @ Politico: ‘A Governor Who Doesn’t Seem to Have Much Interest in Governing Arkansas’