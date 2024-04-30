Right-Wing Pastor Drenda Keesee Claims Jesus Told Her To Run For Office

Drenda Keesee is a right-wing pastor, broadcaster, Seven Mountains dominionist, and conspiracy theorist who appears poised to become a county commissioner in Knox County, Ohio, after winning the Republican primary last month.

Recently, Keesee preached at a “Woman, You Are Anointed” conference hosted by right-wing pastor Brenda Kunneman, wife of self-proclaimed “prophet” Hank Kunneman, where she revealed that she had been personally instructed to run for office by Jesus himself.

Keesee claimed that she was hosting a women’s conference of her own last year and in between speaking engagements, she was lying down backstage when Jesus appeared to her.

“He was holding my cheeks, and I was holding his cheeks and it was darkened but I could see him,” Keesee said. “He was there and we were holding each other’s face.”

Keesee said that this encounter signaled that something important was going to happen in her life, which happened a short time later when Jesus told her to run for office.

“I get this call that I’m supposed to run for office and I’m like, ‘What am I going to do, Lord? Am I supposed to do this? Are you asking me to run for office?'” Keesee recalled. “He said, ‘Isn’t this what you’ve asked everyone else to do?'”

“Yeah,” she claims she replied, “but you want me to do it?”

“Yes,” Keesee concluded. “He says, ‘Yes.'”